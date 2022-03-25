AAP opposes Maha govt's decision to allot flats to MLAs, MLCs

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday opposed the Maharashtra government's plan to allot 300 houses to legislators in Mumbai through state-run MHADA.

Mumbai AAP working president Rueben Mascarenhas said the decision "placed selfish interests over public welfare".

"Instead of providing relief to the aam aadmi (citizens) in a high-inflation and scarce housing market, the MVA is seeking to provide 300 new flats to MLAs and MLCs in Mumbai, despite fully functional 'MLA hostels' being available," he said.

An AAP release said the MVA government was choosing to provide for the lavish lifestyles of its MLAs and MLCs, while its leader Preeti Sharma Menon said the move was nothing but "arrogance of power" and furtherance of "VIP culture".

She claimed the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab were taking people-centric decisions, while the MVA government here was abusing its power to cater to the ruling class. PTI KK BNM BNM BNM

