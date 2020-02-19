AAP Plans Foray In UP, To Launch Membership Drive From Feb 23

After a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now planning to expand its presence in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, the Party is launching a major membership drive in the state of UP from February 23. According to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, the Party is aiming to take the 'Arvind Kejriwal mode of development' to Uttar Pradesh in order to strengthen its base across the 403 Assembly constituencies.

However, Singh added that the party has not yet decided if it will contest the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Currently, the Party has 60 active district-level units in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, they are planning to expand to other constituencies.

About the Membership Drive

According to reports, the membership drive will continue for a month from February 23 to March 23 in UP. Singh stated that people can become members of the Party by reaching out to Party offices and getting receipts or by giving missed calls or by enrolling through their website.

AAP to launch publicity blitzkrieg in UP

In order to expand the Party to UP, the Aam Aadmi Party is planning to put up over 5,000 posters and banners that highlight the Party's model of politics and development. Along with it, they are also reportedly planning to make inroads into the rural interiors, pitting development against the politics of religion and casteism.

According to a senior AAP leader, Uttar Pradesh will soon replicate Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's model of politics.

AAP's performance in Delhi elections

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections with a whopping majority of 62 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. The remaining eight seats were bagged by BJP, while the Congress secured none.

