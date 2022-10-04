AAP Politicises Dussehra Celebrations; Sets Ravans Made Of 'BJP's Garbage' On Fire

On the day that Delhi's L-G V K Saxena ordered an enquiry by the Chief Secretary into the AAP's power subsidy scheme, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of bringing Delhi to a state of disarray. Spokesperson Atishi, on the eve of Vijayadashami, stated that the people of the national capital have decided to give BJP a drubbing in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Atishi along with party workers burnt the effigy of BJP, comprising a humanoid putla with 'BJP's garbage' on October 4 in Delhi and said, "It is believed all vices are burnt on the day of Vijayadashmi along with Ravan's effigy. Similarly, the people of Delhi have decided to give a poll debacle to the BJP in the upcoming MCD elections because they have filled Delhi with filth."

Another probe ordered against AAP, now on the power subsidy scheme

In a major development, V K Saxena, Delhi's L-G directed the Chief Secretary to investigate the alleged "irregularities and discrepancies" in the power subsidy given by the AAP government to the BSES Discoms.

After receiving several complaints in connection with several alleged improprieties and discrepancies in the power subsidy provided by the Delhi administration, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) in its February 19, 2018 order directed the government to transfer the power subsidies using the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode; however it is yet to be implemented.

Complainants include eminent personalities

In a notification, the complainants consisting eminent lawyers, jurists, and law professionals alleged a massive scam under the ruling AAP regime. They alleged the government had appointed senior officers as Directors on the Board of Directors of BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), allegedly so as to swindle money without any intervention of Government Servants.

They further accused the AAP government of engaging in a mutually beneficial relationship with defaulting vendor DISCOMS (BRPL and BYPL) and said instead of asking these companies to pay the pending dues of Rs 21,250 crore to the state-owned power generation companies, the government got into a 'cozy deal' with DISCOMS.

