AAP Promises Resumption Of Mining Industry In Goa Within 6 Months Of Coming To Power

In a crucial announcement on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal promised to restart the mining industry in Goa within 6 months of AAP coming to power in the state. The Goa government suspended iron ore mining operations in September 2012 after the MB Shah Commission report on illegal mining was tabled in the Parliament. On February 7, 2018, the Supreme Court quashed the renewal of 88 mining leases and directed that all mining operations will be stopped from March 16 until fresh mining leases and environmental clearances are granted.

On November 6, Goa CM Pramod Sawant affirmed that his government had taken concrete steps for the resumption of mining-a major revenue and employment generator by initiating the process of setting up a mining corporation. Throwing light upon the impact of the mining ban in Goa, the AAP chief remarked, "Mines have been closed in Goa for 10 years since 2012. In 2016-2017, mines opened for some time. There are 60,000 families who are dependent on mining. They are unemployed and not able to manage household expenses".

Arvind Kejriwal added, "We will make a law pertaining to mining whereby families dependent on mining will have the first right over jobs. At least 80% of the jobs in the private sector including mining will be reserved for Goans". According to him, "vested interests" were stalling the resumption of the mining industry.

After AAP forms govt in Goa..

➡️ Will resume mining industry within 6 months.

➡️ Till then mining dependents will get monthly allowance.

➡️Priority in employment in mining will be given to those who were earlier employed there#KejriwalKiGuarantee #AAPGoa pic.twitter.com/bV8jxhLG3S — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) November 8, 2021

Here are AAP's other promises for Goa polls: