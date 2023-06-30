AAP Promotes Atishi Marlena, Hands Her Key Finance And Revenue Departments

In a major development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has elevated Atishi Marlena to a crucial position within the party, entrusting her with key responsibilities in the Finance and Revenue Department. This decision comes at a critical juncture for AAP, following the recent arrests of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyender Jain in separate cases by respective agencies.

Initially, the party had divided the responsibilities among Saurab Bhardwaj, Atishi, and Kailash Gehlot, with the fate of important portfolios hanging in the balance. However, the highly anticipated announcement was made today, promoting Atishi to the Finance and Revenue Department, which was previously assigned to Kailash Gehlot.

This promotion not only positions Atishi as the number two figure within the Aam Aadmi Party but also solidifies her influence within the party, highlighting the trust placed in her abilities. As AAP grapples with challenges, this move is viewed as a strategic step towards rejuvenating the party and its cabinet. Atishi's experience and expertise in handling crucial financial matters are expected to bring a fresh perspective and direction to the party's economic agenda.

In addition, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar praised Atishi's dedication and loyalty to the party while speaking to Republic TV. Kakkar highlighted Atishi's educational background at Oxford, emphasizing her education and sincere commitment to the welfare of the citizens. Kakkar also mentioned the attempts made by the BJP to hinder AAP's progress by misusing agencies. Despite the ongoing scrutiny faced by two senior leaders and ministers, Kakkar expressed confidence in the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make Delhi corruption-free. She asserted that AAP, along with leaders like Atishi, will continue their fight against corruption.

This promotion of Atishi to the Finance and Revenue Department signifies AAP's determination to address crucial issues and reinforce the party's commitment to transparency and good governance. With Atishi at the helm, the Aam Aadmi Party aims to steer Delhi's economic policies in a progressive direction.