'Won't Contest Polls In Rajasthan And MP If...': AAP Proposes Offer To Congress

In a bold and unexpected move, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) proposed an intriguing offer to the Congress party on Thursday. Bhardwaj announced that if the Grand Old Party refrains from contesting elections in Delhi and Punjab, the AAP would reciprocate by abstaining from the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Addressing the media in the national capital, the AAP leader highlighted the Congress party's past electoral failures in Delhi and emphasised their lack of success in both the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections. "Congress party got zero seats in the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections in Delhi. If Congress says they will not fight elections in Delhi and Punjab, then we will also say we will not fight elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Let's sit down at the table first," Bharadwaj said.

Notably, this comes at a crucial juncture when the AAP seeks the Grand Old Party's support against the Centre's ordinance regarding the control of administrative services in Delhi. However, according to media reports, several Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab have expressed the party's high command not to support the Aam Aadmi Party over the ordinance row.

Congress has leadership crisis: AAP

Attacking Congress, the Delhi Minister said, "There is discussion among people about the reasons for the plight of the Congress party. There is not only a leadership crisis in Congress but also a crisis of ideas. Their connection with the people has ended."

"The biggest example of this is that today this country's oldest party is stealing the manifesto of the country's newest party AAP. Arvind Kejriwal called our manifesto a guarantee. Even this guarantee word has been stolen by the Congress," he added.

Congress में न केवल Leadership Crisis है, Ideas का भी Crisis हैं।



इनका लोगों से जुड़ाव ख़त्म हो गया है।



PROOF:



देश की सबसे पुरानी Party, देश की सबसे नई पार्टी से Ideas और Manifesto चुराने लगी है—@ArvindKejriwal जी का “Guarantee” शब्द भी Copy कर लिया।



— @Saurabh_MLAgk pic.twitter.com/9FE3wgHGKt — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 15, 2023

Taking a dig at Congress for being unable to decide whether to support Kejriwal's party on the ordinance row, Bharadwaj said, "Decisions are often delayed in the Congress party. They could not form the government in Goa on time and the BJP took away the MLA by breaking the party."

Notably, in recent weeks, AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, embarked on a nationwide tour to garner support from opposition parties against the ordinance.

During his tour, Kejriwal held meetings with prominent opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. These interactions aimed to rally support against the contentious ordinance and strengthen the opposition's voice against the central government.