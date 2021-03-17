AAP Protests Against NCT Bill, Kejriwal Slams BJP For 'curtailing Powers Of Elected Govt'

The members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on March 17, Wednesday, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the introduction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Parliament. All the cabinet members, including the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were present in the protest.

While the Centre has maintained that the Bill will authorise the Lieutenant Governor of New Delhi, so the latter can take decisions equivalent to the Delhi government, as is the case with all Union Territories, the Delhi government has expressed its displeasure against the bill, calling it BJP's attempt to gain control over the region, and went forward with the protest.

'BJP trying to curtail powers of elected govt'

Lashing out at the Centre over the amendment to the NCT Act, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the BJP's move to bring such laws is "unconstitutional and anti-democratic." He wrote on Twitter, "After being rejected by the people of Delhi in Assembly and MCD by-polls, BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected government through a Bill in LS today. We strongly condemn BJP’s unconstitutional and anti-democracy move. The bill is contrary to the Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to L-G. The elected government will take all decisions and send only the copy of the decision to the L-G."

The Bill says-



1. For Delhi, “Govt” will mean LG



Then what will elected govt do?



2. All files will go to LG



This is against 4.7.18 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG, elected govt will take all decisions and send copy of decision to LG https://t.co/beY4SDOTYI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 15, 2021

The next to slam the Central government over the amendment was Sisodia, who affirmed, "This GNCTD Act has been amended with two clauses - govt will mean L-G, which will render Delhi govt, its ministers and elected MLAs meaningless. Govt will only be L-G. This is a dictatorial amendment, which will mandate that every file be sent to L-G. If the Chief Minister does not have the power to take decisions, then why conduct elections? Why this farce of elections?," fumed Sisodia. Moreover, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal added, "This amendment is against 2018 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to L-G, elected govt will take all decisions and send a copy of the decision to L-G."

AAP receives support from Congress

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also backed AAP for its protest against the NCT Bill and called it "unconstitutional and arrogance of power." He stated that the amendment proposed by the government will cage the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Sibal wrote on Twitter, "NCT of Delhi ( Amendment Bill ) 2021, Unconstitutional, Violates Federal Structure, Hems in elected government Makes MLA’s caged representatives, Yet another instance of this Governments: Arrogance of power."

The Bill aims to define areas that will fall outside the Delhi govt and which the L-G may take a call on. In 2018, the SC had observed that the Delhi government need not obtain L-G’s concurrence on all governance issues, but only inform him. As per a 2019 Supreme Court judgment, the Delhi government has powers to appoint special public prosecutors or law officers, fixing land revenue rates, the power to appoint or deal with the electricity commission or board. As of now law and order, and the police come under the Ministry of Home Affairs while administrative powers rest under the Delhi government.