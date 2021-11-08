AAP Protests Outside Punjab Assembly; Demands Discussions On Drugs Menace & Sacrilege Case

Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders staged a protest outside the Punjab Assembly ahead of a special assembly session on Monday. The protest came under their demands concerning discussions on pending issues in the Assembly further seeking an extension of the session.

These issues surround topics like drugs, sacrilege cases, unemployment, obituaries to dead farmers followed by a major discussion on the BSF jurisdiction, claimed AAP. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who was also a part of the protest outside the Punjab Assembly building spoke to Republic TV and that there is a need to discuss all the pending issues in the Assembly at the earliest due to which an extension of the Assembly session is required.

Criticising the Punjab government for running away from discussions, the AAP MLA proclaimed that a number of issues are there that needs discussion in the state.

Further raising questions relating to the Aryan Khan drugs case followed by sacrilege cases, distribution of lakhs of rupees as obituaries, Sandhwan called out the Congress-led Punjab government for shutting down the voices of Punjab people.

Congress government creating drama over issues: SAD

Meanwhile, several leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) were also present outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha building with their own issues against the Congress government.

Speaking on the same, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Pawan Kumar Tinu who was also present at the spot lashed out at the Congress government for hiding away from discussions concerning state interest and further accused them of "killing democracy" in the state.

"There are so many many topics concerning employment, farmers, labourers, among others which were promised in the previous elections by the Congress government. However, Congress is just doing drama on all the issues and we don't have any hope on any constructive work done by congress", he added.

Image: Republic World