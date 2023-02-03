'AAP Ran Shady Business Under Liquor Policy': BJP Attacks Kejriwal After ED Chargesheet

The BJP, on Friday, cornered Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after his name appeared on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, during the press conference, claimed that the way the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is defending itself during the probe, and counter-questioning the ED, shows that were involved in 'shady business'. The statement was in reference to Kejriwal calling the liquorgate case 'fiction' and AAP claiming that one of its members gave the statement to ED under duress.

"The way Aam Aadmi Party is questioning ED, it is becoming clear that Arvind Kejriwal is with those who increase corruption. Arvind Kejriwal does not want corruption to end from the country," Meenakshi Lekhi alleged.

"It is the duty of the ED to work against whatever is illegal and unconstitutional. If someone is challenging the capacity and work of ED, then he is also violating the Supreme Court, because the Supreme Court has upheld all the powers given to ED," she further claimed.

जो भी गैर-कानूनी और असंवैधानिक तरीके से होने वाले कार्य हैं उनके खिलाफ काम करना ईडी का कर्तव्य है।



ईडी की क्षमता और कार्य को अगर कोई चुनौती दे रहा है तो वह सुप्रीम कोर्ट का भी उल्लंघन कर रहा हैं, क्योंकि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ईडी को दिए गए सभी अधिकारों को सही ठहरा चुकी है। pic.twitter.com/PwGBBv2VMF — BJP (@BJP4India) February 3, 2023

"It is clear that Aam Aadmi Party's alliance is with unregulated businesses. ED has proved through investigation that Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party is running a shady business under the guise of liquor policy," Lekhi remarked. "Along with this, the ED has also revealed the names of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister involved in this shady business."

Kejriwal's name crops up in ED chargesheet

While Kejriwal has not been named an accused in the liquorgate, his name did crop up when the ED took the statements of C Arvind, Secretary to Manish Sisodia, in his statement dated December 7, 2022. Arvind claimed that he was called to Kejriwal's residence by Sisodia in mid-March of 2021 where the AAP leadership discussed making a liquor policy that would yield higher profits and generate kickbacks for the party. ED, after its investigation so far, has concluded that the new liquor policy promoted cartel formations.