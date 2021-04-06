AAP Reiterates COVID-19 Vaccination For All Demand, Upset With Centre's Vaccine Diplomacy

On a day when the Union Government has defended its approach of phase-wise vaccination despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reiterated its demand of opening up the COVID-19 vaccination drive for all. Criticizing the Centre over the immunization drive, AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha has said that the Centre is more keen on exporting vaccines and has got the countries 'priorities misplaced'.

With Delhi being one of the 10 districts reporting the most of number of cases in India, the AAP leader also highlighted his government's '3-pronged approach' to curb the virus spread, which includes the imposition of a night curfew.

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday evening, Raghav Chadha said, "The AAP government in Delhi is following a three-pronged approach. First is vaccination for all, that is our appeal. In fact, the hon'ble chief minister wrote to the hon'ble prime minister yesterday requesting him to remove all the sanctions levied. In the vaccination process, we have notified all 33 government-run hospitals as 24*7 vaccination centres."

"Second is strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour which is being done by the administration. It is being ensured that people wear masks and observe social distancing. Third is putting certain restrictions on free movement of people. One of them happens to be night curfew. It was the doctors on the Centre's panel that suggested night curfew can create certain deterrence," he added. READ | Not considering lockdown in Delhi; other options open: Gopal Rai

Chadha also went on to claim that if the vaccination process continues at the current pace, it will take around 15 years to immunize the entire country. He reiterated CM Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the AAP government would vaccinate the entire Delhi if the restrictions were removed.

"The vaccination rate is so slow that if we progress at the current rate it will take India atleast 15 years to vaccinate every single citizens. The vaccine diplomacy at the cost of Indian citizens is not justified," Chadha said.

Delhi imposes night curfew

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Government on Tuesday announced a night curfew across the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till April 30. This comes after Maharashtra has imposed a night curfew a few days ago. The national capital recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department. The case positivity rate also rose to 5.54 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks.

Centre defends age bar

Even as the CMs of Delhi, Maharashtra and Rajasthan urged the Centre to relax the age cap for COVID-19 vaccination, the latter defended its approach on Tuesday. At present, only people above 45 years of age can get inoculated. Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan explained that the two aims of the inoculation drive are to prevent deaths and protect the healthcare system. Countering the demand to make vaccination available for all those aged above 18 years, he stressed that the goal is to administer the vaccine to those who need it the most. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of all the CMs on Thursday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation.