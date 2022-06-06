Days after the arrest of Delhi's health and home minister Satyendar Jain, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids across seven locations including his residence in the national capital in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was sent to ED's custody till June 9.

Following this, AAP leader Sanjay Singh reiterated the ‘witch hunt’ charge as ED raided Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s residence and other locations. He said, “This is not the first time that CBI, ED, and IT are conducting raids but they failed to find anything from his residence. ED is harassing an honest over false allegations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent ED to Satyendar Jain’s residence early in the morning but ED failed to get anything against the minister. Jain community stands still with Satyendar Jain and will not let ED create problems for Satyendar Jain’s family.”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh slammed PM Modi and the BJP government for India’s defamation in the International community over Nupur Sharma’s remarks. He further alleged that the raid by ED at the residence of AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Monday was just a tactic to suppress the BJP government’s failures.

On the other hand, AAP leader Atishi Marlena slammed the Central government over Satyendar Jain’s arrest. She said, “This is a conspiracy of the Central government. This case has been invested by CBI earlier, ED is conducting searches for the last four years pertaining to this case but failed to find any new evidence against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. This is a political conspiracy to defame an honest person. Satyendar Jain is in custody for five days but till now ED has not found anything against the minister. This is a conspiracy to derail the AAP government’s work in Delhi and AAP in the Himachal election. BJP is scared of the AAP government in Delhi.”

AAP leaders criticise 'false cases' against Delhi Minister

Following that, the AAP leaders including Delhi chief minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal have come out backing Jain and further attacking the central agency for its actions. While Kejriwal defended Jain calling him a "hardcore honest and patriot" leader who was being "framed in a false case", AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj also reiterated the CM's remarks stating that the ED is being misused for framing false cases.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also criticised the arrest of Satyendra Jain. Tweeting in Hindi, he said, "A fake case has been going on against Satyendar Jain for eight years. He has been called by the ED several times so far. The ED had stopped calling him for some time because it did not find anything against him. Now it has again started because he is the in-charge of Himachal Pradesh elections."

