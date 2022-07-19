AAP Rejects Centre's MSP Panel; MP Raghav Chadha Says 'Govt Showed Its Anti-Punjab Face'

A day after the Central government set up a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly opposed it and rejected the formation claiming that the issues of farmers are not important to the government.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadda on Tuesday also gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha regarding the problems in the MSP panel constituted for the welfare of the farmers. In his notice to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Chadha stated that the committee is "anti-farmer" and violates the principles of federalism through non -representation of States, especially Punjab.

Clear evidence that the BJP cannot lead India in a unified manner, specially on issues important to its farmers. It's clear as day why making MSP 'effective' is on the table, but legal guarantee for minimum MSP is not. I have filed a suspension notice in the Rajyasabha. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/yX0g2EqDnS — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 19, 2022

He also claimed that "one cannot expect the members of the committee to do justice to the farmers".

Later, while speaking to ANI, the AAP leader also said that the MSP committee constituted by the government comprises mostly BJP supporters who supported the three "black farm laws". "Punjab, called the food bowl of India, hasn't been allowed governmental representation in this committee. The government is not serious about legal guarantee for minimum MSP", he added.

Chadha also issued a video on his official Twitter handle lashing out at the Centre over the Minimum Support Price panel formation.

"The farmers of Punjab have struggled a lot against the government's three farm laws. Later, they were assured that a committee will be formed to regulate MSP, however now the government has excluded Punjab from the committee and instead included BJP supporters and sympathisers. Once again, it has shown its anti-Punjab face. I have filed a suspension notice to protest against the government's decision", he said in the video.

Centre forms MSP Committee

The Central government on Monday announced the formation of a committee to look into issues concerning agriculture including the most-awaited one on Minimum Support Price (MSP) to make it more effective and transparent.

In a notification issued by Agriculture Ministry, it said, “A committee to be constituted to promote Zero-budget based farming, to change crop patterns and make MSP more effective & transparent. Committee to consist of representatives of Central govt, state governments, farmers, agro-scientists and economists."

(Image: PTI)