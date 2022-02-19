Triggered by Home Minister Amit Shah's letter to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh described the political development as 'Congress-BJP Bhai-Bhai,'. The AAP MP claimed that Amit Shah who alleged Punjab CM of threatening Prime Minister's life 'immediately' replied to the letter 'as a true word'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday had replied to Punjab CM Channi's letter on AAP's alleged relation with separatist groups like Khalistan stating that he has taken serious cognizance of the matter.

AAP's attack on Congress and BJP:

"Channi whom AmitShah had called a threat to the security and life of the PM. Accepting shis letter as a true word, he replied immediately. The old slogan was remembered "Congress-BJP Bhai-Bhai, selling the country and eating cream". The bail of both Pappu and Gappu will be forfeited," wrote Sanjay Singh.

Amit Shah's reply to Charanjit Singh Channi over allegations on Arvind Kejriwal

"As per your letter, one political party having relation with anti-India, separatist and banned organizations and using them for favours in elections is extremely alarming for the unity and integrity of the country. The agenda of such organization is no different from that of the enemies of the country," Amit Shah said while noting that "It is extremely unfortunate and condemnable that people just to gain power are going to the extent of allying with separatist elements and working towards dividing Punjab as well as India."

Punjab Government's allegations on AAP

The response from the Home Ministry came after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi had enclosed a copy of the letter of Gurpatwant Singh Panni of Sikhs For Justice, and said, "This letter shows that the Sikhs for Justice, which is a banned organization, is in constant touch with the Aam Aadmi Party. It has been mentioned in the letter that the SFJ has given its support to AAP in the elections to the State Assembly in 2017, and similarly in these elections too, the SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for Aam Aadmi Party."

Amit Shah has further assured that he is personally looking into the matter.