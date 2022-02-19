Last Updated:

'Congress-BJP Bhai-Bhai' | AAP Reminds BJP Of Security Lapse As Channi Blames Kejriwal Party's Alleged Ties With SFJ

The comments from AAP came after Amit Shah responded to Punjab CM's letter that talked about Arvind Kejriwal-led party's relation with banned group SFJ.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
AAP, BJP, Congress, Sanjay Singh, Amit Shah

Image: PTI/Republicorld/ANI


Triggered by Home Minister Amit Shah's letter to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh described the political development as 'Congress-BJP Bhai-Bhai,'. The AAP MP claimed that Amit Shah who alleged Punjab CM of threatening Prime Minister's life 'immediately' replied to the letter 'as a true word'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday had replied to Punjab CM Channi's letter on AAP's alleged relation with separatist groups like Khalistan stating that he has taken serious cognizance of the matter.

AAP's attack on Congress and BJP:

"Channi whom AmitShah had called a threat to the security and life of the PM. Accepting shis letter as a true word, he replied immediately. The old slogan was remembered "Congress-BJP Bhai-Bhai, selling the country and eating cream". The bail of both Pappu and Gappu will be forfeited," wrote Sanjay Singh. 

Amit Shah's reply to Charanjit Singh Channi over allegations on Arvind Kejriwal

"As per your letter, one political party having relation with anti-India, separatist and banned organizations and using them for favours in elections is extremely alarming for the unity and integrity of the country. The agenda of such organization is no different from that of the enemies of the country,"  Amit Shah said while noting that "It is extremely unfortunate and condemnable that people just to gain power are going to the extent of allying with separatist elements and working towards dividing Punjab as well as India." 

READ | Amit Shah responds to Punjab CM Channi's letter on Kejriwal's SFJ links; 'Looking into it'

Punjab Government's allegations on AAP

The response from the Home Ministry came after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi had enclosed a copy of the letter of Gurpatwant Singh Panni of Sikhs For Justice, and said, "This letter shows that the Sikhs for Justice, which is a banned organization, is in constant touch with the Aam Aadmi Party. It has been mentioned in the letter that the SFJ has given its support to AAP in the elections to the State Assembly in 2017, and similarly in these elections too, the SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for Aam Aadmi Party."

READ | Suresh Raina thanks Home Minister Amit Shah for condolence letter on father's demise

Amit Shah has further assured that he is personally looking into the matter.

READ | HM Amit Shah reviews security in J&K; appreciates Forces for decline in terror incidents
READ | UP Elections: SP Baghel fighting polls 'to save UP from mafias', says HM Amit Shah
READ | 'Congress scared of PM's rally, hired people to block him': Amit Shah on Ferozepur breach
Tags: AAP, Amit shah, Charanjit Singh Channi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND