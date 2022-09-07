AAP Renews Attack On Delhi LG Over 'khadi Scam 2016'; Says 'not Afraid Of Legal Notice'

After Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena issued a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for making false, fabricated, and defamatory allegations of corruption against him pertaining to the latter's claim that he was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore 'scam' during his tenure as the KVIC chairman, AAP’s National spokesperson and MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Terming Delhi L-G VK Saxena the ‘most corrupt person’, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that massive irregularities were done in making payments to Khadi workers.

Tearing the legal notice sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxen, Sanjay Singh said, “Delhi L-G is the most corrupt person., I am not scared by his legal notice.”

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Sanjay Singh said “Another scam of Delhi L-G has been exposed. During his tenure as the KVIC chairman, around 4,55,000 workers were employed in Khadi. However, their payments were not done through bank transfers or cheques.”

“Khadi workers went to Patna High Court to inform that they did not receive any payments in cheques. In 2016, Patna HC ordered that no payment should be done in cash to Khadi workers. However, irrespective of the court’s order, the payments were done in cash under the chairmanship of VK Saxena who is now the L-G of Delhi,” Sanjay Singh added.

Further accusing Delhi L-G of looting the money, Sanjay Singh said, “Out of 4,55,000 Khadi workers, only 1,93,598 workers' accounts were opened. He looted the money of more than 2,50,000 workers.” He further stated that CBI and ED should investigate the matter and Delhi L-G should be arrested and put behind the bars.

Delhi L-G VK Saxena sends legal notice to AAP leaders

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday sent a legal notice to AAP leaders over 'false and derogatory' charges against him pertaining to the latter's claim that he was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore 'scam' during his tenure as the KVIC chairman.

Served to AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, Jasmine Shah, and Durgesh Pathak, among others, the notice has ordered them to issue a press release "directing all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements".

The legal notice also asked AAP leaders to comply with the requisitions within 48 hours of its receipt.

Allegations on Delhi L-G

In Delhi Assembly's special session last week, Durgesh Pathak alleged that Delhi L-G is involved in a corruption case. Pathak accused Saxena of carrying out a ‘khadi scam' in 2016 that allegedly revolved around the demonetisation, that was announced by the BJP-led Central government. He said that Saxena pressurised his employees to exchange demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) from 25 October 2015 to 23 May 2022.

According to reports, the CBI has already inquired into the case at the behest of KVIC and also filed the charge sheet, where Saxena was given a clean chit. Therefore, the L-G has decided to take a serious view of these allegations made by the AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them.

AAP and L-G are at loggerheads since the latter recommended a CBI probe into the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. The liquor policy has since been withdrawn.