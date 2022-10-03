AAP Replies as Delhi L-G Pulls Up Kejriwal For Missing Gandhi, Shastri Jayantis; Blames PM

After Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena pulled up Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his absence at Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat on Sunday for the occasions of Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti, Aam Aadmi Party issued a statement. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the letter has been written on instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the letter, the L-G slammed Delhi CM Kejriwal for illustrating "utter disrespect, insult" by not visiting the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their jayantis on Sunday. He also said that the AAP chief's absence due to "political commitments" on Sunday was "unacceptable and appalling."

AAP responds to L-G's letter

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said that L-G Saxena's letter comes on the instruction of PM Modi after Kejriwal addressed a massive rally in the tribal area of Gujarat. He also stated that the AAP supremo could not attend the programmes as he was in Gujarat.

The statement said, "CM has always attended Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti programs in the last several years. CM was in Gujarat on that day and that's why he could not attend the program. It is important to understand the reason for L-G's letter. CM addressed a very massive rally in the tribal area of Gujarat against empty chairs in PM's program in Ahmedabad just two days back. PM is livid. This letter has been written by L-G on PM's instructions."

अगर भाजपा वाले गांधी जी-शास्त्री जी के

दिखाए रास्ते पर चलकर स्कूल बनवाते, किसानों के लिए कुछ क़रते तो ज़्यादा अच्छा होता.



गुजरात में @ArvindKejriwal जी के लिए उमड़े जनसैलाब और PM की रैली में ख़ाली कुर्सियों के बाद ये letter लिखाया गया है- CM ने PM को रिसीव क्यों नहीं किया… pic.twitter.com/hr3DXIzRgm — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 3, 2022

It should be noted that the upkeep of these two national monuments is with the government of Delhi and by virtue, Delhi Chief Minister is the invitee to the President and Vice President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat but Kejriwal was himself missing. Manish Sisodia visited the monuments but left before the President's arrival.

The Delhi CM was in poll-bound Gujarat where elections are expected by year-eld, whereas, Sisodia was in Haryana.