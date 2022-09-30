AAP Responds After Auto Driver Who Hosted Kejriwal For Dinner Emerges 'Modi Fan'

After pictures of auto-rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, who invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, wearing saffron stole emerged, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed that he was intimidated and lured.

Manoj Sorathiya, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat State secretary, said that the auto driver's pictures with BJP clear the allegations made at that time that he was an AAP worker.

"Kejriwal ji went to eat at the home of a rickshaw puller a few days ago, the same rickshaw puller was seen today wearing a BJP sash in a BJP meeting. One thing has been clear today, that the allegations they put that time that the rickshaw driver was the AAP's worker and it was pre-planned activity has been cleared," Sorathiya said.

He added, "Recently, a factory owner threatened workers against felicitating Arvind Kejriwal and threatened to sack them. The factory owner was later facilitated by the BJP state president. The people of Gujarat people love Kejriwal. The rickshaw driver was intimidated and lured. The BJP is scared of Aam Aadmi Party."

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Friday shared a picture of Dantani wearing a BJP sash and said that he is a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since childhood. He also claimed that he had invited Kejriwal on directions of the Delhi CM's team.

"Auto Riskshah owner who invited Kejriwal on dinner came to PM Modi Rally. He said I am Modi fan from childhood, Kejriwal team told me to invite Kejriwal so I invited,(sic)" Bagga tweeted.

On September 12, Kejriwal had dinner at Dantani's home at the latter's invitation. While having a meal, Kejriwal queried about his income and expenditure. "I earn Rs 300. It only covers food expenses," the driver said.

On his way to Dantani's residence, Kejriwal engaged in a heated exchange with a Gujarat police officer, who tried to stop him from taking an auto rickshaw, citing security concerns.