AAP Responds On Amarinder Floating New Party & Eyeing BJP Alliance; Claims 'no Impact'

After former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday informed that he will form his own party for the upcoming state elections, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Ahbab Singh Grewal spoke to Republic's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami and claimed that Captain's new party and its alliance with the BJP will have no political impact.

Grewal said, "There will be no impact of Captain forming a new party. Let's start with the history. During the Anglo-Sikh war, 1857 and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the Patialas were with the British. In 1984, they were with the Congress. And now, the Patialas are with whoever is in power."

He added, "'Three farmers a day have been dying in Punjab and Haryana due to committing suicide for the past 15 years. 700 to 800 farmers have died over the last one year. Whatever Captain Amarinder Singh has done has not come to us as a surprise, as he will be a liability for the BJP."

While countering him, BJP's Shazia Ilmi said, "He ever speaks for the national security can never be a liability, he will be an asset. The video of Arvind Kejriwal asking for evidence (of the Balakot airstrike) will be a liability instead."

Captain Amarinder Singh to float new party, hopeful of alliance with BJP

The former Army captain also confirmed that his party is open to making an alliance with BJP. "Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions," he said," he said,

"I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," Amarinder Singh added.

‘The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year’: @capt_amarinder 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7ExAX9KkNG — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 19, 2021

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.