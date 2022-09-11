AAP Responds To CBI Probe In Procurement Of 1,000 Buses By DTC; 'L-G Diverting Attention'

After Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena approved a proposal to forward a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the DTC, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) outrightly rejected the charges of corruption and said that to divert the attention, the L-G is making such enquiries.

In response to L-G's approval to CBI to probe the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the DTC, AAP said, "L-G is facing many serious allegations of corruption. To divert attention, he is making such enquiries. All enquiries so far have yielded no results. After making frivolous complaints against three ministers (CM, Dy CM and Health Min), he has now made a complaint against the fourth Minister (Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot). He should first respond to the allegations of corruption against him."

Speaking about the buses, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said, "These buses were never purchased, tenders were cancelled." Attacking the L-G, AAP said, "Delhi needs a more educated L-G. This man has no clue what he is signing on."

Delhi L-G approves CBI to probe alleged corruption charges in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by DTC

A complaint addressed to L-G Vinai Saxena in June this year highlighted the Minister of Transport as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by DTC in a “premeditated manner”. It also asserted that the appointment of DIMTS as a bid management consultant for this tender was made with an aim to facilitate wrongdoing.

Notably, the complaint was forwarded to the Chief Secretary on July 22 to seek comments from the departments of the Delhi government and accordingly their recommendations.

BJP slams AAP over alleged corruption charges in DTC buses

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government over the alleged corruption in the procurement of low-floor buses. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that they welcome the Delhi L-G's decision to approve a CBI probe into the matter. "The Arvind Kejriwal government has kept its roots of corruption in every department," he said.

BJP leader Harish Khurana called the AAP government in Delhi a "government of corruption". The BJP leader said, "Every day, new corruption charges emerge from different departments of the Delhi government. Referring to the earlier corruption charges on the Delhi government, Khurana said, "The government is drowned in corruption."