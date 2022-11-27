AAP Responds To Jailed Min's Videos, Calls BJP 'video Company'; Gets 'Resort' Entity Reply

Hitting out at the BJP for attacking the jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain in light of the Tihar jail CCTV footage expose, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal labelled the BJP as the video-making company. Kejriwal further claimed that the people of Delhi will give them the work of making videos in these elections and elect those who are making hospitals and schools.

Notably, the saffron party has attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the CCTV tapes of AAP mantri Satyendar jain released recently, in which as a jail inmate he can be seen receiving special treatment - from receiving proper food to getting full body massage and also having a battery of people serving him in the Tihar jail cell.

‘BJP a video-making company’

BJP’s new guarantee to the people of Delhi is that they will open a video shop in every ward, said CM Kejriwal in an indirect reference to the CCTV footage of AAP minister and BJP’s attack. “BJP's new guarantee to the people of Delhi - will open video shop in every ward. BJP is a video-making company. In this election, the public will give them the task of making videos and those who build schools and hospitals will be given the task of running the government,” the Delhi CM said.

In a retort to CM Kejriwal‘s ‘video-making company’ charge, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla counter-attacked AAP with a ‘Spa and resort’ company allegation. “Arvind Kejriwal's new guarantee - after providing Thailand and room service in Tihar, now in every jail, massage, fun will be provided instead of punishment! You are a spa and resort company. After this election this corruption company will be closed.”

CCTV tapes of Satyendar Jain

In major back-to-back revelations during the past week, according to CCTV footage of the Tihar jail cell in which AAP minister Satyendar Jain is lodged, he was seen receiving VVIP treatment. In the first video released on November 19, he was seen receiving a full body massage. Later, it also emerged that the masseur giving massage to Jain was a rape-accused. The second video showed AAP Minister Jain getting a proper meal that comprised Salad, fruits, dry fruits with people serving him personally in his cell.

In the third video, it was revealed that Jain was served by a battery of about eight people taking care of his various personal requirements while in prison. Another video showed the Tihar Jail Superintendent meeting with the AAP minister.

Image: ANI