AAP Says Illegal Sand Mining 'finished' In Punjab, 'immediate Action Taken On Complaints'

'We have finished illegal sand mining in Punjab', Mining Minister Harjot Singh Bains claimed on Saturday. According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister, immediate action was being taken on complaints regarding illegal mining, and the legal extraction figures in the state were gradually increasing. Last year, 35,000-40,000 MT of extraction was recorded on a daily basis, and this number had now crossed one lakh MT, he revealed.

"We've finished illegal mining from Punjab. Immediate action is being taken if any complaint about illegal mining is received. Legal mining has increased. Last year, 35,000-40,000 MT of extraction used to happen daily but now it has crossed one lakh MT," HS Bains was quoted by ANI as saying.

Face-off over sand mining in Punjab

Notably, sand mining had emerged as a major point of contention during the Punjab Assembly Elections held in March. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had launched an exposé and conducted 'live raids' in then-Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's constituency Chamkaur Sahib and had alleged that the sand mafia was being allowed to operate under his nose. AAP Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha had even submitted a letter to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking his immediate intervention in the multilayered racket.

Illegal mining of sand sites was confirmed to have been taking place in Malikpur and other sites in Burjtahl Das, Barsal, Lalewal, Mandala, and Khosa after a surprise inspection was conducted by the officials of the Mining Department, the Civil Administration, and the Police Department in April. In fact, the name of Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey also emerged in the case. The Enforcement Directorate had grilled Channi for 6 hours over his nephew's alleged connections.

After assuming power following a landslide verdict, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that a new comprehensive 'pro-people sand mining policy' will be framed to ensure a seamless supply of construction material at affordable rates. Sand contractors were also asked to strictly comply with the terms and conditions of mining, he said. "The current mining policy is being reviewed meticulously so as to formulate a new comprehensive pro-people mining policy," according to an official release of the Punjab CMO.