AAP Says 'not Easy For I.N.D.I.A To Stick Together', Urges Opposition To Make 'sacrifices'

In a recent statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a member of the I.N.D.I.A alliance comprising 26 Opposition parties, acknowledged the challenges of maintaining unity within the coalition, saying "It will be very difficult for the alliance to stick together." The party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, called upon its fellow alliance members to make significant "sacrifices" in their quest to unseat the ruling NDA (National Democratic Alliance).

Speaking at a debate hosted by the Indian School of Democracy in the capital city of Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, a minister in the Delhi government and a prominent AAP leader, said that if the I.N.D.I.A alliance remained intact, it would pave the way for the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

When asked about the challenges for the I.N.D.I.A alliance, Bharadwaj said, "The basic challenge is that political parties seek expansion and growth, and the pathway to political growth involves contesting elections. However, to achieve this growth, sacrifices must be made. Congress has to sacrifice, and in some places, RJD and Aam Aadmi Party have to sacrifice. It is the sacrifices that are most difficult."

"I have said this multiple times that it will be very difficult for the I.N.D.I.A alliance to stick together. But if it stays together, Modi ji will not come back.” He also claimed that several NDA parties will soon join the Opposition alliance. "Many parties which are with NDA out of fear, will join the INDIA (alliance) very soon,” he said.

इंडिया एलाइंस एक साथ रहेगा यह बहुत कठिन काम है । मगर यह एक साथ रह गया तो फिर मोदी जी दोबारा नहीं आएंगे । pic.twitter.com/zvOhvBOzF2 — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) September 3, 2023

The question that arises amidst these statements is why Opposition alliance parties appear to lack confidence in their unity.

'I.N.D.I.A parties to contest Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible'

Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A on Friday resolved to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together "as far as possible", asserting seat-sharing arrangements in states will be concluded at the earliest in a "collaborative spirit of give-and-take".

"We, the I.N.D.I.A parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take," the bloc said in a resolution. In addition to the electoral strategy, the I.N.D.I.A bloc has resolved to organize public rallies across different regions of the country, addressing issues of public concern and importance.

In a move aimed at streamlining decision-making and enhancing coordination within the alliance, the Opposition bloc leaders have established a 14-member coordination committee. This committee will serve as the highest decision-making body of the alliance and will play a pivotal role in initiating and overseeing the critical work related to seat sharing and campaign strategies.

(With inputs from agencies)