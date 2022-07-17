AAP Says 'PM Modi Afraid Of Kejriwal Model', To Raise Singapore Visit Matter In Parliament

Sanjay Singh, AAP national spokesperson, lashed out at the BJP for allegedly trying to scuttle Arvind Kejriwal’s Singapore visit. The Delhi Chief Minister has been invited to talk about the Delhi model by the government of Singapore. “The central government is trying to block Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Singapore, where he has been officially invited to talk on the Delhi model,” said Singh. He cited various senior political and illustrious personalities who have acknowledged the benefits of the model, “Personalities like US President’s wife, former PM of Norway, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon have come to witness the Delhi model.”

'Narendra Modi afraid of Kejriwal Model': Sanjay Singh

The Rajya Sabha MP further stated that this naturally shows PM Narendra Modi is 'afraid' of the Kejriwal model because BJP runs on a 'unreal' development model. “Not allowing Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singapore, on a government invitation clearly shows Narendra Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal and his model because BJP runs on an unreal model and AAP’s model is real.”

He also stated the issue on Kejriwal’s Singapore visit will be raised in the Parliament: “The Parliament session will begin from tomorrow. We will raise this issue with full force.”

Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi to allow visit to Singapore

Delhi Chief CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to PM Modi to seek clearance for participating in the ‘World Cities’ Summit in Singapore on the invitation of the Singapore High Commissioner, for the summit that is scheduled to begin on July 31. Kejriwal accepted the invitation in June.

In his letter to PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal said, "The Singapore government has invited us to present the Delhi model at a world-class conference... It is with great sadness that I have to say that I have not yet been allowed to go to Singapore. The Delhi model will be presented in front of many big leaders around the world. Today, the whole world wants to know about the Delhi model. This invitation is a matter of pride and honour for the country."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi seeking permission to travel to Singapore to attend the World Cities Summit to present the 'Delhi model'.



In his letter, Kejriwal also states that he earlier wrote to the PM on June 7 seeking permission to travel to Singapore. pic.twitter.com/kAHYDHC3r9 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022