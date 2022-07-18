AAP Serves Zero-hour Notice In Rajya Sabha, Seeks Discussion On Kejriwal's Singapore Visit

As the crucial Monsoon Session commences, which will witness the election of the next President and Vice President of India, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has served a zero-hour notice seeking a discussion on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Singapore. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over "Centre not allowing Delhi CM to visit Singapore". The party has demanded an urgent discussion on the issue.

Earlier, Sanjay Singh had lashed out at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly trying to withhold Kejriwal from visiting the country claiming they were 'afraid' of his rising popularity.

“The central government is trying to block Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Singapore where he has been officially invited to talk on the Delhi model. Personalities like US President’s wife, former PM of Norway, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, have come to witness the Delhi model," he said, citing the various senior political and illustrious personalities who have acknowledged the benefits of the model.

He added, “Not allowing Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singapore, on a government invitation clearly shows Narendra Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal and his model because BJP runs on an unreal model and AAP’s model is real.” The party has vowed to raise this issue in the parliament with 'full force.'

Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi to allow visit to Singapore

On July 17, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to PM Modi seeking clearance for partaking in the ‘World Cities’ Summit in Singapore. Kejriwal, who has been invited by the Singapore High Commissioner, has sought to attend the summit commencing on July 31.

In his letter to PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal said, "The Singapore government has invited us to present the Delhi model at a world-class conference. It is with great sadness that I have to say that I have not yet been allowed to travel to Singapore. The Delhi model will be presented in front of many big leaders around the world. Today, the whole world wants to know about the Delhi model. This invitation is a matter of pride and honour for the country."