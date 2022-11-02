AAP Shifts Blame On BJP Over Stubble Burning, Avers Centre Not Supporting Punjab Farmers

The blame game over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital intensified on Wednesday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP-ruled central government of not supporting the efforts of the Kejriwal-led government to reduce the worsening air pollution in Delhi.

Accusing the Centre for increasing cases of stubble burning in Punjab, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that if BJP had provided incentives to the farmers, the incidents of farm fires would have been reduced.

Addressing a press briefing, Gopal Rai said, “BJP needs to stop abusing the farmers for the increasing levels of pollution in the capital. The solution to the worsening air quality can only come up with the support of farmers. We have been following the GRAP and have accordingly banned construction work in Delhi. We need the support of the governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. They need to become active.”

Accusing the Centre of not providing enough support to overcome the issue of growing pollution, Rai said, “The central government didn’t provide enough support to the farmers of Punjab for tackling the issue of stubble burning. They even objected to the ban on firecrackers. They are now objecting to the AAP government’s ‘ Red light on, gaadi off’ campaign.”

Further raising questions on the ongoing construction work at the BJP headquarters in the capital, the Delhi Environment Minister questioned the saffron party over the violation of the ban imposed on construction and demolition work in Delhi.

“Don't they know that the GRAP has been implemented in Delhi? Don't they read newspapers? I am amazed that the BJP has stooped so low for politics,” he added.

“Forget BJP, let’s not talk about them. Looking at the worsening air quality, I urge the people of Delhi to come together in this crisis situation so that we can come up with a solution. We need to reduce pollution from our individual end. If you see any ongoing construction work, I request you to take a picture of that and report to us on the Green Delhi app,” Rai asserted.

'Delhi is choking': BJP

While AAP is blaming the Centre for the worsening air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR), the BJP maintained that the pollution is increasing because of the increasing incidents of stubble burning in Punjab. Stating that nearly 1842 incidents of stubble burning were reported from Punjab on November 1, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala claimed that Punjab is contributing 14 per cent of PM2.5 leading towards the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Delhi is choking. Air is Toxic! Diwali is over! Pollution is still here! Kejriwal missing. On 1st NOV - 1842 incidents of stubble burning in Punjab contributing 14% of PM2.5! Total 16000 fires so far. But Punjab Agriculture Minister says Punjab Parali not to blame!! Shocking.”