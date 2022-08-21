AAP Slams BJP-led Centre Over Alleged Lookout Circular Row In Manish Sisodia Case

After several locations including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's residence were raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj asserted that the CBI did not find anything incriminating during its raids.

Speaking to Republic TV, Bharadwaj said that there was no cash seizure nor did the agency find any incriminating documents from any of the locations. Further hitting out at the BJP-led central government, Bharadwaj added that it is "shameful" on the part of the government that allegations are being levelled against Manish Sisodia that he is not cooperating with the agency.

"Manish Sisodia is in Delhi and is fully cooperating with the CBI. If the Prime Minister cannot find him then he is also ready to go visit the PM", Bharadwaj said.

The AAP leader had also taken to Twitter and claimed that the Delhi Deputy CM has been holding multiple press conferences and spent 14 hours with the CBI during raids.

जो उपमुख्यमंत्री दिन में तीन प्रेस कॉन्फ़्रेन्स कर रहे हैं , परसों पूरे 14 घंटे जो अपने घर में CBI के साथ थे , वो अब इन्हें मिल नहीं रहे ?



क्या मज़ाक़ बना दिया है देश की संस्थाओं का ? https://t.co/f6HOix1thg — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 21, 2022

On the other hand, another AAP MLA Atishi also extended her support to Sisodia and said that the Centre should visit schools in the morning to find the country's "best education minister". Tweeting in Hindi, she wrote, "If the Modi government really wants to find Manish Sisodia, it should go to a school at 6 in the morning. There you will find the best education minister in this country!"

Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh while talking to ANI, reiterated Bharadwaj's statement and said that the CBI found nothing during the raids.

Calling the alleged look out circular issued against Sisodia 'drama', he said, "Sisodia is sitting at his home. The country is watching the government's hatred against Sisodia and the Aam Aadmi Party. The agency is not able to find people like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi but is issuing a lookout notice after finding nothing at Manish Sisodia's residence. They should be ashamed."

Notably, these reactions came after the CBI reportedly issued a lookout notice to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manis Sisodia and 12 others named in a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the central agency in connection to the Delhi liquor scam case. CBI raids multiple locations over irregularities in Delhi excise policy

Earlier on August 19, teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation raided 21 locations in the national capital including Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia's residence in connection to irregularities in the Delhi liquor excise policy.

Welcoming the CBI officials to his residence, Sisodia took to Twitter and wrote, “We welcome CBI. Will give full cooperation in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon. Till now many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work cannot be stopped for good education in the country.”

(Image: ANI)