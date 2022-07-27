AAP Slams BJP-led Centre Over Sanjay Singh's Suspension From Rajya Sabha; 'Govt Is Afraid'

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member, Sanjay Singh, was suspended on Wednesday from the Upper House for the remainder of this week, the AAP attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government in the Centre and said that the government is scared and therefore suspended Sanjay Singh.

The Rajasthan wing of the AAP tweeted from its official Twitter handle and said, "This government is afraid. They have suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh Ji from the house (Rajya Sabha). When the voice of the common man resonates in the House, then this government is afraid."

यह सरकार डरती है-



AAP MP @SanjayAzadSln जी को सदन से निलंबित कर दिया।



जब सदन में आम आदमी की आवाज गूंजती हैं तब ये सरकार डरती हैं। — AAP Rajasthan (@AAPRajasthan) July 27, 2022

The AAP MP was suspended from the Upper House for the remainder of the week, for shouting slogans, tearing papers, and throwing them toward the Chair on Wednesday. As per sources, marshals were called inside the House to escort Sanjay Singh outside the Parliament when Sanjay Singh refused to leave the Rajya Sabha despite being suspended. Notably, the announcement regarding Singh's suspension was made today by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh before he adjourned the House till 12:18 PM on July 27.

It is pertinent to mention that just a day ago, 19 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha as part of disciplinary action for 'misconduct' in Parliament. The action came after the MPs trooped into the well of the House protesting and demanding discussion on the issues of inflation and the recent GST rate hike.

Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

On Monday, July 25, four Congress MPs were expelled from the Lok Sabha for the duration of the Monsoon Session due to their disruptive behaviour. Following their suspension, the Lok Sabha members Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani, and TN Prathapan continued to demonstrate at Gate 1 of the Parliament House on Wednesday.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, presided over a meeting of opposition MPs earlier in the day over the suspension of 19 lawmakers. In an earlier interview with the media, he accused the Center of avoiding a conversation about price increases. He also disclosed that the opposition would file an appeal to have the suspension of the 19 MPs - now 20 - revised.