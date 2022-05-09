AAP Slams BJP Over Khalistan Flags At Himachal Assembly Gates; Demands CM's Resignation

As the politics over Khalistan flags tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly continues, AAP MLA Atishi Marlena attacked the BJP government and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The AAP leader further questioned Himachal Police's action over the incident.

Atishi told reporters, "BJP should be ashamed as under their government Khalistani flags were put outside the assembly. If they can't give security to the assembly, how they will protect people".

The AAP leader while demanding CM Jai Ram Thakur's resignation also alleged that the BJP is busy saving mafias and goons.

She further stated that the BJP-led state government doesn't have security forces to even protect the Legislative Assembly.

"CM must answer as it has been more than 8 hours. What action did Himachal Police take?", Atishi said. "Are there no CCTV cameras installed?", she further questioned.

She asked the state government why there has been no arrest done so far concerning the matter.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on the BJP. Attacking the BJP over the recent incident, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia tweeted, "While the BJP is trying to save a goon, Khalistan (terrorists) placed a flag (in Himachal Assembly) and left. A government which is not able to save the Assembly, how will it save the people? This is a matter of Himachal's honour, it is a matter of the country's security. The BJP government has completely failed".

पूरी भाजपा एक गुंडे को बचाने में लगी है और उधर ख़ालिस्तानी झंडे लगाकर चले गए.



जो सरकार विधान सभा ना बचा पाए, वो जनता को कैसे बचाएगी। ये हिमाचल की आबरू का मामला है, देश की सुरक्षा का मामला है। भाजपा सरकार पूरी तरह फेल हो गयी। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 8, 2022

Khalistan flags tied on gate of Himachal Assembly in Dharamshala

In breaking development, Republic TV has accessed visuals from Dharamshala where Khalistan flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. Visuals from outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate indicate Khalistan flags that have been put up and inscribing found on walls with an intent to provoke terror in the region.

Sharing details of the act, SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma told ANI, "It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today".

(Image: ANI)