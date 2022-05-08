AAP Slams BJP Over Khalistan Provocation; Avers 'They Have No Right To Stay In Power'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Himachal Pradesh after Khalistani flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala and said that the BJP has no right to remain in power.

Speaking exclusively to Republic on Khalistani flags being placed at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate, AAP Rajya Sabha member, Sanjay Singh said, "This is not a normal incident. It is a matter of national security. For any state, the assembly is the most protected area. But if Khaistani flags are raised at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly during the BJP reign, how will they provide security to the people of the state? This is an insult to the people of Himachal Pradesh. BJP and its governments are trying to save goons."

Referring to the arrest of Tajinder Bagga, Singh said, "BJP leaders are running to save one goon. How can they provide security? The Himachal Pradesh government has completely failed. And they have no right to remain in power. Severe action must be taken against those involved in this. A thorough investigation should be done into this."

When asked about the allegation that AAP has links with Khalistani elements, Sanjay Singh denied it and said, "These are baseless allegations. Nothing is there in it."

'All ministers must resign': AAP

Another AAP leader Saurab Bharadwaj joined his party members and attacked the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. Condemning the presence of Khalistan flags outside the Himachal Assembly gate, Bharadwaj told ANI, "Was the police sleeping when the Khalistani flags were hoisted? Himachal Pradesh government must apologise over this incident."

Bharadwaj added, "All the ministers in the Himachal Pradesh government must give their resignation."

'Khalistani upsurge after AAP govt formed in Punjab': BJP

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV over the Khalistani flags spotted outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, BJP spokesperson RP Singh said, "There is an upsurge in the Khalistani elements after AAP formed government in the state of Punjab. It happened in Patiala, It happened in Malerkotla. In Karnal, Khalistanis were caught having roots from Faizpur (Punjab). Now it happened in Himachal. So, there is an upsurge after Bhagwant Mann and AAP formed government in Punjab."

Khalistani flags hoisted outside Himachal Assembly

Earlier on Sunday, Khalistan flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala. Visuals from outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate of Khalistan flags being put up and inscribing found on walls indicate an intent to provoke terror in the region.

Condemning the incident, CM Jairam Thakur stated, "There are CCTV cameras at the location, we are trying to catch their moment. I also want to urge the people of Himachal Pradesh to maintain peace. We will take strict action against the culprits that is for sure. We will also review our border security system with other states and try to make it more strong."