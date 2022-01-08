Shocked at Yogi Adityanath attending the BJP Vyapaari Sammelan, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday, pointed out at the 4000+ COVID cases recorded. He questioned if Adityanath had forgotten the horrific 2nd COVID wave when dead bodies floated in the Ganga. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur go to polls in February 2022.

AAP slams Yogi Adityanath for holling 'Vyapari sammelan'

Parties cancel rallies

Earlier on Thursday, AAP decided to cancel its rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in view of the rising cases of Coronavirus. As per AAP leader Sanjay Singh, the party will instead hold virtual rallies in the state in the lead-up to the elections. This development also comes days after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tested COVID-positive.

Similarly, Congress has cancelled 7 to 8 marathons planned in Noida, Varanasi, and various other districts of the states after a stampede occurred in its 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' marathon at Bareilly. BJP has cancelled UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Noida visit and PM Modi's Lucknow rally which was scheduled to be attended by 10 lakh people. The PM's rally will be held virtually now. BJP's primary opposition - Samajwadi Party has cancelled party chief Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Ayodhya on January 7.

However, no party has cancelled their rallies in the smaller poll-bound states - Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. The Uttarakhand govt is the only one which has banned all political rallies till January 10 amid Omicron rise. The Election Commission has met with health ministry officials to discuss the protocols to be followed during the upcoming assembly elections, but has not stalled any political rallies.

UP COVID 2nd wave

In the second week of May, several bloated and decomposing dead bodies surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. Soon enough, hundreds of dead bodies were found buried in the sand near river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. Visuals across the Ganga banks showed over 2000 bodies buried on river banks as the nation lamented the indignity of those deceased. Also, during the second COVID wave, 700 school staff died due to COVID while on poll duty for UP Panchayat polls. In response, UP govt offered a compensation of Rs 30 lakhs to polls workers' families who succumbed to COVID. Miffed by the govt's inaction, Allahabad HC ordered that atleast Rs 1 crore must be awarded as ex-gratia.