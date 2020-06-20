AAP's Atishi Terms 5-day Institutional Quarantine Order 'wrong'; Cites Personal Experience

AAP leader Atishi on Saturday hit out at Delhi Lieutenant General (LG) Anil Baijal for making 5-day institutional quarantine compulsory for COVID-19 patients in the national capital. Atishi, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, cited her own example and said that she is recovering from the infection while living in her house and the implementation of this decision would lead to people refraining from getting themselves tested for coronavirus.

"Centre's decision of stopping home isolation and making 5-day institutional quarantine compulsory for COVID-19 patients in Delhi is wrong. I am a corona patient and recovering at home with my family. I have full confidence that due to this 5-day institutional quarantine, many people will now refrain from getting tested as they would believe they would be sent to railway coaches," the AAP MLA said.

"They will then go on spreading corona at their offices, homes, in markets. This decision will lead to a spread of the disease," she added.

Speaking about the increased stress on healthcare workers, she added, "Delhi or any other city or state has a limited number of healthcare workers. We need to ensure that they take care of serious and severe patients in hospitals and ICUs rather than focusing on mild and asymptomatic patients who can recover at their home."

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports highest single-day spike, total cases 395,048

Baijal had on Friday issued an order stating that every COVID-19 positive person in the national capital will have to stay in 5-day institutional quarantine.

"Every corona positive person will have to stay in the quarantine centre for 5 days. Only then a person will be sent to home isolation. But if there are symptoms then they will be sent to the quarantine centre or hospital, accordingly," the order issued by LG read.

"Under the supervision of the District Magistrate, the team of District Surveillance Officers will do physical verification of everyone in home isolation," it added.

In the order, Anil Baijal said it was observed that home isolation without physical monitoring of the COVID-19 patient may be one of the reasons for the spike in the spread of coronavirus infection in Delhi. To limit the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, it was felt that mandatory physical verification of each case under home isolation needs to be carried out by the district surveillance officers.

READ: Delhi Health Minister receives plasma therapy, kept under ICU monitoring for 24 hours

COVID-19 in Delhi

The Coronavirus cases in the national capital breached the 50,000 mark on Friday. Currently, Delhi has a total of 53,116 COVID-19 cases, out of which 27,512 are active. Meanwhile, Delhi's recovery rate increased to 42.69 per cent on June 18, after staying below the 40 per cent mark for 13 days.

READ: COVID-19: Delhi's recovery rate rises above 42%

READ: AAP's Atishi opposes Delhi L-G's new mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine order