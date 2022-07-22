AAP Slams No-go For Kejriwal's Singapore Visit; Argues 'When PM Modi Goes Abroad...'

Aam Aadmi Party on Friday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led Central government over pending clearance on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend World Cities Summit. While addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj stated the Singapore High Commissioner met Arvind Kejriwal around a month ago and invited him to the Global Summit to present his Delhi Model. He said, "It is a matter of pride for the people of Delhi but the Modi government is not granting permission to him. This is an insult to Delhiites."

Bhardwaj further noted that it was a matter of pride for every Indian that a Chief Minister of the country was invited by the foreign government and is being given a chance to present the Delhi model before hundreds of foreign leaders, however, PM Modi is stopping Kejriwal.

"Why doesn't Narendra Modi want Delhi people or India to be recognised? Whenever Modi Ji goes abroad, his event management team makes people chant the slogan of 'Modi Modi', whereas the slogan should have been 'Bharat Bharat'. He wants to be recognised globally but doesn't want his own country, India to be known. Today, BJP and Modi Ji are jealous when a popular Chief Minister of India is being called by the foreign government to present his state model", said the AAP MLA .

He further said, "PM Modi has made a laughing stock of himself by blocking CM Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Singapore. His insecurity is hampering India's image in front of the world. That too when Kejriwal rarely travels abroad, and Modi Ji rarely stays in India."

AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj added CM Kejriwal's growing reputation across the country has threatened the centre.

"We have been saying, especially after AAP's victory in Punjab elections that BJP and central govt are scared of us. Several enquiries will be launched in days to come. We had been saying the 2016 situation would return, enquiries by CBI, income tax, ED would be launched to stop us. They are trying all means to hinder our work. They had been after Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after our Health Mininster Satyendar Jain, he said.

The World Cities Summit is a forum for leaders and industry experts to address the challenges of a livable and sustainable city and to deliberate on integrated urban solutions. This year, the summit is being held between July 31 and August 3. In June, Kejriwal informed that he had accepted the invitation of the Singapore high commissioner, Simon Wong, to attend the summit.

(Image: ANI/PTI)