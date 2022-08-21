AAP Slams PM Modi-led Centre For 'targeting State Govts' As CBI Probes Manish Sisodia

Hours after reports claiming the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a lookout circular against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia surfaced, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacted strongly, slamming the BJP-led Central government for "misusing agencies". Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday reiterated his statements given to the media previously and said that Manish Sisodia is at his home.

Slamming BJP leaders for passing statements against the Aam Aadmi Party and its leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj remarked that the party is doing a 'drama' and making fun of the country.

"At a time when country is facing several issues including unemployment, price rise, failing economic condition, and poverty, the Prime Minister is busy fighting with every state government instead of finding solutions to these problems. This is also affecting the image of the Indian government in front of other countries," the AAP leader said.

Further calling the CBI raids against Sisodia a 'failed effort', Bharadwaj added that around 900 CBI officers carried out massive searches across the national capital but found nothing. "Neither cash nor jewellery or any property papers. The CBI failed to find anything", he said.

'No lookout circular', clarifies CBI

Notably, after a fierce war of words erupted between the AAP and the BJP over the 'look out circular', CBI officials clarified that no such notice has been issued.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has not issued a Look Out Circular "as of now" against any accused including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case, officials said adding that the process of scrutinising documents is going on and notices are being issued to suspects for questioning.