'AAP Sold 90% Of Tickets For Bribes Up To ₹1 Crore': BJP Levels Big Charge Post ACB Action

After the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) busted a 'bribe for ticket' racket allegedly involving AAP, BJP levelled a sensational charge against the Arvind Kejriwal-led party ahead of the MCD polls. Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, BJP Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri claimed that AAP sold 90% of its tickets in lieu of bribes ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore. While refraining from furnishing any evidence in this regard, he hit out at Kejriwal for taking a high moral ground on corruption since AAP's inception. While the polling for the MCD election will take place on December 4, the results shall be out on December 7.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri alleged, "If they are taking Rs 90 lakh while distributing tickets, how should we expect such public representatives to serve the people? The same Kejriwal would say that you should bring in a law that if a corrupt MLA is elected, the Right to Recall should be enacted. The MLA should be removed mid-term. He would say this before 2015. Now, what action will you take against this Model Town MLA? This shows that Kejriwal changes colours like a chameleon. Indulging in corruption while ticket distribution is an attempt to pollute the democratic process."

MP Shri @rameshbidhuri is addressing a Press Conference. https://t.co/zSazS6jSIw — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 16, 2022

'Bribe for ticket' row

The Delhi ACB arrested AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi's alleged brother-in-law Om Singh, his PA Shiv Shankar Pandey and associate Prince Raghuvanshi on Tuesday. They were arrested under sections 7/13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 171 of the IPC for accepting a bribe for giving an AAP ticket for Ward No.69, Kamla Nagar in the upcoming MCD election to Shobha Khari. Her husband Gopal Khari, an active AAP worker, had approached the ACB a day earlier. He alleged that Tripathi asked him to pay a bribe of Rs.90 lakh in lieu of a ticket for his wife during their meeting on November 9.

Claiming to have paid Rs.35 lakh to Tripathi and Rs.20 lakh to another AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta, Khari was willing to give the remaining amount only after the ticket distribution. After his wife did not find a place on the candidate list released on November 12, Singh reportedly assured him of a ticket in the next election and even offered to return the money. On the intervening night of November 15 and 16, Singh, Pandey and Raghuvanshi were caught red-handed by ACB officers when they reached Khari's residence to return Rs.33 lakh. The bribe amount was seized and further probe is underway.