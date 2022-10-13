AAP Stages Protest As Gopal Italia Appears Before NCW Over His Derogatory Remarks On PM

Days after the Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Gopal Italia was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) for his derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party on Thursday staged a protest outside the commission's office in New Delhi.

The protest came in view of NCW's notice to Italia which highlighted that the indecent and abusive language used by the AAP leader was also an insult to the women of our country.

The AAP workers protesting outside the NCW office claimed they came in support of Gujarat AAP leader Gopal Italia as he was summoned in a false case. The party members also accused the BJP of arresting people in fabricated and false cases. The protesting party workers were also seen carrying posters with slogans written in Gujarati.

Following the mega showdown by AAP members outside the NCW office, the commission took to their official Twitter account and said, "A crowd of Aam Aadmi Party workers creating ruckus outside the National Commission for Women office."

NCW summons Gopal Italia

The National Commission for Women on October 10 summoned the Gopal Italia for hurling a casteist slur at PM Modi in an old video. Condemning the gender-biased and misogynistic language used by the AAP leader, the commission asked him to appear for a hearing on the matter on October 13. The NCW also warned him that it may proceed to take action as it deems fit if Italia ignores the summons.

Taking to Twitter, the NCW said, "NCW has taken cognizance of the matter. The abusive and indecent language used by Gopal Italia is gender-biased, misogynist and condemnable. The commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter wherein he is required to appear in-person on October 13."

The NCW's response came after Gopal Italia in a video said, "It is being said that our PM Narendra Modi is a 'neech' person. I don't verify this. But the election is underway here. I want to know from all of you where any PM in the past has done such drama for votes. Such a 'neech' person is doing a roadshow here."