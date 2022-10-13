AAP Stands Firmly With Controversial Gopal Italia; Claims BJP Hates 'Patidar Community'

Soon after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat president Gopal Italia was detained by Delhi Police on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came out in support of its party leader and accused the BJP of framing Italia in a false case. Further giving the Gujarat leader's detention a controversial twist, the AAP convenor claimed that that the arrest of Gopal Italia, has created huge anger in Gujarat's Patel community. It is to be mentioned that Italia hasn't been arrested, as per Delhi police sources he's been detained.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "With the arrest of Gopal Italia, there is huge anger in the Patel community of the whole of Gujarat." Further questioning the BJP, the AAP supremo also asked, "Why is the entire BJP behind Gopal Italia?"

गोपाल इटालिया की गिरफ़्तारी से पूरे गुजरात के पटेल समाज में भारी रोष है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 13, 2022

Further supporting Kejriwal's claim of anger in the Patel community, AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP government of fearing the growing popularity of Gopal Italia ahead of upcoming Gujarat polls. "Why does BJP hate the Patel community so much? The BJP is fearing its defeat in the upcoming elections with the growing popularity of Gopal Italia and therefore, the Delhi BJP police arrested Gopal Italia. Patel community will surely avenge this insult."

Shifting focus on the BJP government, AAP Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that Gopal Italia has been arrested because he comes from a party that knows how to build schools. "Those who are detaining Gopal Italia, have a limited political understanding. They (BJP) have been in power for such a long time but were unable to develop schools. They arrested the Gujarat leader because he is AAP, the party that knows how to build schools," Sisodia added.

AAP leader Gopal Italia detained by Delhi police

In a massive build-up to Gopal Italia's controversial statements, the Gujarat leader Aam party (AAP) president was detained by Delhi Police after a showdown outside National Commission for Women (NCW) office. The AAP leader is facing backlash for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hinduism.

After Italia appeared before the NCW on Thursday, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said, "His verbal and written statement do not match. He has not given a proper reply. I have told the Police too that action should be taken against him because he was creating an atmosphere to impact the law and order situation. His supporters attempted to enter (NCW office) forcefully."

Earlier, a video of the Gujarat AAP president came under the fire of the BJP after a video of him went viral where he was seen using abusive language against PM Modi.