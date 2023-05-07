'AAP Stories' After Kerala Story: BJP Grills Bhagwant Mann's Neta For 'sexual Misconduct'

"The National Commission of Schedule Caste has issued a notice to the Bhagwant Mann govt and Punjab DGP against state minister Lal Chand Kataruchak for sexually exploiting a young boy from the SC community," said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla while addressing a press conference on Sunday, May 7.

Poonawalla said that AAP's real face has been exposed. "NCSC has issued a notice to the Punjab govt and DGP on AAP's story of debauchery, the story of sexual exploitation and the story of predatory behaviour," Poonawala said adding that the victim has given testimony on how Lal Chand Kataruchak has sexually exploited him.

"The victim from the SC community has levelled charges on Lal Chand Kataruchak which falls under Unnatural Offences under section 377. The victim came on camera and said that he had been subjected to sexual misconduct luring him to provide a job," BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Doing an important PC Live https://t.co/hldc0foFGy — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 7, 2023

"The details of exploitation are extremely shocking. Each detail clearly depicts 'The Kerala Story'. In the victim's testimony, he has said that he is not alone and several others like him are victims of sexual exploitation," Poonawalla said.

"BJP demands the resignation of Lal Chand Kataruchak immediately as Minister. We demand a free and fair and independent probe not a manipulated probe. We fear for the safety of the victim and demand his safety. We want to know why Kejriwal and Mann are protecting this Mantri despite the SC commission notice. Where are the champions of SC / Dalit rights today This is the moral degradation of the worst kind," said Poonawalla.