The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing a conflict of interest with senior leader Bhagwant Mann's supporters demanding that he be projected as the party's chief ministerial candidate in 2022 assembly polls. Mann, a two-time MP from Sangrur, is among the most popular faces of the party who enjoys immense support in Punjab.

For the past several days, some AAP workers have been visiting Mann's residence in Punjab, in a signal to the party's top leaders. While Mann has maintained an uncharacteristic silence on the choice of CM candidate, he has been flexing his political muscles in the state.

"The disappointment among party workers is increasing day by day. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal should announce Mann ji as the chief ministerial candidate in Punjab," said AAP worker Jaskaran Singh.

AAP workers held several meetings in various blocks of Punjab, demanding the high command to declare Mann as the party's CM face in the 2022 elections. The AAP leadership has so far been cautious of naming Mann as the CM candidate.

"The party workers will happily work if Bhagwant Mann is declared as the chief ministerial candidate of the party in Punjab. Other parties will seize the opportunity of this prolonged disappointment within workers. We do not feel like working until he is declared as the chief minister's face in the state," said AAP leader Balwant Singh, underlining a rift within the party.

Emphasising that Mann has worked hard for the welfare of the people, Singh warned that the workers will not support the party if Mann is not declared the CM face for Punjab.

At least 30 gathered outside the Sangrur MP's residence on Monday in a show of support for the leader. Youngsters in Punjab also expressed their confidence in Mann's leadership. Another AAP leader Gurpriyar Singh also urged the high command to declare him as the face of Punjab.

Some leaders have thrown barbs against the AAP's state-in charge Raghav Chadha, alleging that he had political ambitions in Punjab, therefore Bhagwant Mann is being sidelined.

Punjab Assembly polls

During his visit to Punjab in June, Kejriwal had announced that the AAP's CM face for Punjab polls will be from the Sikh community. AAP faces Congress, BJP, and the Akali Dal-BSP combo in the February 2022 elections.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats in the state and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party by winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) managed to win only 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats.

(With inputs from agency)