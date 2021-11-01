AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Goa On November 1 Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Goa on November 1, ahead of the Goa Legislative Assembly Elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

"In our lives, religious places and shrines have a significant role. Only through the blessings of God, we receive new energy and new direction to our life. I am coming to Goa tomorrow to speak with my Goan brothers and sisters," Kejriwal tweeted.

AAP Goa Convener Rahul welcoming the party Suremo's visit said, "We welcome our National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to Goa! Goa's soul lies in our holy places! All Goenkars look forward to his visit."

The Aam Aadmi Party had earlier declared to field its candidates in all the 40 assembly seats in the state to fight the Assembly Elections over the issue of unemployment.

The move comes amid political parties including Congress, TMC, and AAP trying to prove their mettle and make way to reign the Western Coastal state. The visit marks significance for the AAP Chief is expected to make important announcements concerning the upcoming Goa polls.

AAP Supremo's 3rd visit in four months

Kejriwal's visit to Goa in November will mark his 3rd visit to the state in the past 3-4 months. During his visit in July, Kejriwal assured electricity at no cost up to 300 units per month to people in Goa in voted to power following the elections.

During his July visit, he had assured 24/7 free electricity up to 300 units every month to people in Goa if his party forms the government after polls while in his visit to the state in September Kejriwal vowed to Goans that his party will ensure that 80 per cent jobs, including in the private sector will be kept booked for Goans. He had also promised a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,000 to families reliant on tourism and mining industries till these sectors restore back to normalcy.

Heavyweights in Goa join AAP

The party has been actively marking its presence in the state as witnessed in the recent shuffles in the political scenario of Goa. Mass leaders like Dayanand Narvekar, Babu Nanoskar, Satyavijay Naik, Rajdeep Naik, Ganpat Goankar, Dominic Goankar, Ritesh Chodankar, and Amit Palekar.

The state will be going to Assembly polls early next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

