AAP Survey Reveals 3 Out Of 10 People Support Party In Kerala Ahead Of Kejriwal's Visit

With eyes on the expansion of AAP across the country, Delhi Chief Minister and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit Kerala on May 15 and participate in an event organised by the Twenty20, a newly floated political party.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party conducted a survey in Kerala which revealed that 3 out of 10 people support AAP in the state.

This comes at the time when BJP President JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Kerala's Kozhikode today, May 6 to address public rallies and attend several events.

AAP eyes Kerala

Its been a year since the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government returned to power in Kerala as it faces a crucial by-poll in Thrikkakara in Ernakulam district on May 31, it is being seen as a referendum on its flagship SilverLine semi high-speed railway project.

Both the LDF and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had proposed a railway line, which aims to reduce travel time between the state’s northern and southern ends, cuts through Thrikkakara, and after the poll schedule was announced, it would be the main political agenda of the by-election. Currently, Congress holds the seat and the by-poll was necessitated due to the death of its legislator PT Thomas in December 2021. Among the parties also likely to be in the fray is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP launches countrywide poll on people’s opinion

On April 21, AAP leader Atishi at a press conference announced the launch of a survey and said that the Aam Aadmi Party will conduct a survey and ask people if they agree that the Bharatiya Janata Party is spreading hate, bigotry, and riots throughout the country.

Atishi added that over the past few months, a series of distressing incidents have been taking place at several locations across Delhi and the entire country. There has been a surge in instances of violence due to the BJP.

While reacting to AAP’s proposed survey, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP leaders start talking of public discourse or a survey whenever the party gets caught in a political turmoil. He added that the recent elections where the BJP won a two-thirds majority in three states were a verdict that stands high than AAP’s sponsored survey.

(Image: PTI)