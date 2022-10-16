'AAP Synonymous With Scams, Has Broken Records Of Corruption Set By Congress': JP Nadda

After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was summoned by the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) in connection with the ongoing Liquorgate scam, Bharatiya Janata Party National president JP Nadda launched a blistering attack on Aam Aadmi Party at the Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan organized at Ramlila maidan in New Delhi on Sunday.

Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party, BJP chief JP Nadda said, “Arvind Kejriwal has done corruption after corruption. Three of his ministers are behind the bars. Delhi has a government of scams. Kejriwal, you have hurt Delhi, now it's time for you to leave the National Capital.”

JP Nadda added, “Do we need this type of government? These people need to sit at home. Three of his ministers are in jail and it is not due to any agency, they have been put behind the bars after a verdict given by the court. Five MLAs of AAP are on bail currently and yet they speak about being honest and a non-corrupt government.”

#LIVE | Arvind Kejriwal has done corruption after corruption. 3 of his Ministers are behind the bars. Delhi has a government of scams. Kejriwal, you have hurt Delhi, now you have to leave Delhi: JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/eS4k4XNBq2 — Republic (@republic) October 16, 2022

'AAP has broken records of corruption set by Congress'

Deepening his attack on Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, JP Nadda said, “Kejriwal vowed to close liquor shops in Delhi but after forming government in the national capital, he made an excise policy which turned out to be a scam. The party has committed scams in the purchase of DTC buses, in the construction of toilets, and in the Delhi Jal Board. The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has become synonymous with scams and broken the records of corruption set by the Congress.”

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, which are likely to be held in December, Nadda further asserted that BJP will trounce the AAP in the MCD election and thereafter, in the Delhi Assembly polls.

'Congress now bhai-behen ki party'

JP Nadda further said, "BJP is the only party that said in 1951-52 that there won't be 'Do Nishan, Do Vidhan, Do Samvidhan' in one country. We took out a series of journeys but we never abandoned Article 370 and said we will scrap it. By PM Modi's willpower, Article 370 was scrapped."

"We originated as Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1950s. Ideologies of parties changed over time. Socialists didn't remain socialists, communists didn't remain communists and Indian National Congress didn't remain National or Congress, it became 'bhai-behen ki party'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the goal of sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas."

AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Summoned By CBI In Liquor Scam Case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was summoned by the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) amid the deepening probe in connection with the ongoing Liquorgate scam. The Aam Aadmi Party leader will have to appear before CBI on October 17 (Monday) at 11 AM. Notably, Manish Sisodia has been named the Number 1 accused in the Liquor scam case.

On Sunday, the AAP leader took to Twitter and informed that a 14-hour-long raid was carried out at his residence. He stated that the central agency searched his bank locker and also raided his village home but couldn't find anything. In the same tweet, Sisodia stated that he has been summoned to CBI headquarters on Monday. "I will go and give my full cooperation", he added.