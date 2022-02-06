AAP takes out marches in Delhi alleging 'illegal' transfer of BJP-ruled NDMC land to NGO

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday took out protest marches at various locations in Delhi against the alleged transfer of a civic body's land worth Rs 50 crore for free to an NGO with which a BJP councillor's husband is associated.

The party took out foot marches in all the wards of the three municipal corporations in the national capital raising the issue, the AAP said in a statement.

"All of the Aam Aadmi Party councillors, including the party's leaders of opposition, led the 'padyatras' in their wards and apprised the people of the corruption in the BJP-ruled municipal corporations," the AAP added.

The party alleged the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's (NDMC) BJP councillor Manju Khandelwal had got a piece of land of the civic body worth Rs 50 crore transferred to "her husband's NGO for free in violation of the rules". "We raised this issue in the North MCD session, but it was not paid any heed. We protested several times and demanded that the BJP return the land to the municipal corporation.

But, instead of taking action, they stated there was no harm in doing so (transferring the land) because the land was given in the name of an NGO," AAP's Leader of Opposition in NDMC Vikas Goel charged.

He termed the transfer of the civic body land to the NGO “illegal and criminal” and asserted that Delhiites will dislodge the saffron party from power in the upcoming civic body elections.

"That's why we took out 'padyatras' in our wards and educated the people about how the BJP is looting them. All over Delhi, the public agreed that the BJP is completely tainted with corruption and need to be thrown out of power," he said.

The AAP's Leader of Opposition in East Delhi Municipal Corporation Manoj Tyagi said the civic body's constitution forbids any councillor from benefiting any member of their family.

"Surprisingly, the BJP councillor and the corporation's mayor say there is no harm in doing so. This is not only illegal but it is also a novel method of carrying out a large-scale robbery," he alleged.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's Leader of Opposition Prem Chauhan said the AAP will continue its protest till action is not taken in the matter.

"The BJP is giving away land to its own people for free in the name of NGOs. This includes the land of hospitals, schools, parking lots and a variety of other properties.

"When we demanded action, the BJP councillor stated there was nothing wrong with this... We will continue to protest till action is not taken in this matter,” he said.

Of late, the AAP has upped the ante against the BJP raising various issues of corruption and other irregularities ahead of the civic polls. The BJP rules all the three municipal corporations in Delhi while the AAP is the main opposition party. PTI PK NSD NSD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)