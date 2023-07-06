AAP Targets Haryana Govt Over Power Cuts, Kejriwal To Launch Campaign On July 9

The AAP's Haryana unit on Thursday targeted the state's BJP-JJP government over power cuts and said every section of society is fed up by the regular outages.

Sushil Gupta, the party's Haryana unit president, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will launch a "bijli andolan (electricity campaign)" from Panchkula on July 9.

He said the party will take the campaign to every village to force the Manohar Lal Khattar dispensation to ensure free, round-the-clock electricity in Haryana, as done by the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi.

He claimed 87 per cent of domestic consumers in Punjab get free electricity.

During an interaction with reporters here, Gupta said people of Haryana are facing massive power cuts and alleged that the Khattar-led BJP-JJP government is doing nothing to improve the situation.

In the past nine years, Haryana's electricity consumption has risen to 2.53 crore units per day, he claimed.

"But the Haryana government has been a complete failure in meeting this demand," Gupta alleged.

Every segment is facing power cuts. While the majority of the industries are depending on generators to meet their electricity demand, many units are migrating to other states, he claimed.

Farmers are getting just two-three hours' supply a day during the paddy sowing season, said Gupta, who was accompanied by the party's state campaign committee in-charge Ashok Tanwar.

Gupta also accused the Khattar government of buying electricity at a higher rate to benefit a private sector electricity producer.

Anurag Dhanda, the AAP's senior vice-president in Haryana, alleged that the state government increased the electricity procurement rate by nine per cent to Rs 3.20 a unit to benefit the private producer.

Dhanda claimed that the original agreement for supply of electricity with the private producer was 1,424 MW. It has been reduced to 1,096 MW.

"To highlight the power crisis, to take this to the people and get public support, the AAP will launch a mega campaign in Panchkula where many people will share their electricity-related problems," Dhanda said.

During the interaction, Gupta unveiled the AAP's 'No Cut, No Bill' slogan for the campaign.