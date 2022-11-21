'AAP Thinks Indian People Aren't Intelligent': CM Himanta On Polls, Satyendar Jain & More

Ahead of the MCD polls in the national capital, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had an exclusive tell-all conversation with Republic, on various issues like the upcoming polls, Satyendar Jain's controversial massage video, UCC implementation, and the horrifying Shraddha murder case.

When asked about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal telling voters not to vote for the BJP, the Assam CM said, "I have visited Delhi today. I saw the Shastri Nagar flyover, I saw the corridor that is under construction in full swing. When I asked the people who is doing all this work, they said it is the Prime Minister. But when I go inside the colony, I have seen the pathetic condition there, and that is the responsibilty of the Delhi government. Central government is fulfilling their responsibility, but Delhi government is not. If the Delhi CM today thinks that Mohalla clinic is the best example of health care, then you can understand what the mindset is."

Speaking on Satyendar Jain's latest controversial massage video and BJP's political war with the AAP over the 'physiotherapy' video, Himanta explained, "First of all, BJP has not asked Satyendar Jain to get a massage, secondly, if you are ill, there's a hospital inside the jail where your treatment would have been taken care of. The problem is that the AAP thinks that the Indian people are not intelligent enough. Indian people can distinguish between what is a physiotherapy session and what is normal massaging for relaxation. They could have come out and said that it is a king massage, and anybody can take massage from any of his co-inmates. A frank admission from them would have ended the debate, but instead they dragged issues like Gujarat elections, and MCD polls."

'AAP, Satyendar were wrong'

Responding to Satyendar Jain continuing in his ministerial position, the Assam CM explained, "My humble submission would be that Satyendar Jain has done something wrong. He could have taken the same treatment inside the medical. Now by defending him, AAP has committed another wrong thing."

The Assam CM meawhile exuded confidence over BJP's victory in the upcoming MCD polls and stated, "This is a local election and our role is very limited, but when I went to the North-east Delhi constituency today, I saw a huge euphoria for the party. What that is just one observation, so I cannot claim who will win or lose."

'Clear case of Love Jihad': Assam CM on Shraddha murder case

Speaking on Shraddha murder case, Himanta said that it is a clear case of 'Love Jihad', and added, "There were media reports that he (Aaftab) used to meet a lot of other Hindu girls. These are the things in media. This is a clear attempt to exploit a woman to the fullest extent, and chop her body into 35 pieces. At the time when the girls body was in the refrigarator, you called another girl. These are the things we have never heard, and these things are alien to our culture."

When asked why BJP doesn't bring a bill on UCC during the Winter Session of Parliament if it wants to implement it, Sarma said, "I think the same question was raised during the Ram Mandir that if BJP is committed to Ram Mandir why it hasn't enacted a bill and completed the process. The same question was asked during Article 370. BJP has accomplished all these things."

"If our leader has mentioned UCC and you have seen about UCC's commitment in our election manifesto. I'm sure it'll be accomplished," he added.