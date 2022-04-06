AAP Threatens Goa CM Sawant Of Protests, Demands Pullback Of Revised Water Tariff

After marking its debut in Goa politics by bagging two seats in the recent assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has resumed its role as an active opposition in the state. Demanding CM Pramod Sawant to roll back revised water tariff amid claims of ‘high water and power bills,’ AAP threatened the BJP administration of launching unending protests if demands were not met.

Slamming the BJP-led state government, the All-India Vice President of AAP Youth Wing and Goa State Coordinator, Siddhesh Bhagat threatened the CM Sawant government to roll back the revised water tariff or else the party will launch statewide Dharnas to retaliate against the administration. "If the government does not roll back the revised tariff, the AAP will stage a statewide protest", Bhagat said.

Demand to rollback revised water tariff in Goa

"After AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal promised free electricity and water to the Goans if the AAP formed the government, the BJP government tried to copy AAP. But they failed miserably. Only Arvind Kejriwal knows the formula of providing free water and electricity," he said.

Bhagat went on to add that CM Pramod Sawant failed to implement the free water scheme and only Arvind Kejriwal has the formula for giving free power.

"Ordinary people are receiving water bills ranging from 40,000 to 1,00,000 as a result of the revised water tariff. Previously, a 15 unit cost Rs 1.50, a 15-50 unit cost Rs 5.50, and a 50-65 unit cost Rs 12. They now charge Rs. 3 per unit for 0-15 units, Rs. 9 for 15-25 units, Rs.15 for 25-40 units, and Rs. 15 for 40-50 units. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's free water scheme provides free water until the 16 unit. If a family has consumed 0.1-0.2 units more then they are no longer eligible for this scheme," Bhagat added.

BJP's second consecutive term in Goa

In the recently concluded Goa assembly elections, the ruling BJP secured a decisive victory by winning 20 of the 40 seats in the Assembly. The results were announced on Thursday, March 10, projecting that the vote share of the saffron party has significantly gone up in the state. Notably, this will be the second consecutive term for the party in power. Out of all the opposition parties, Congress has confined its winning tally to 11; Aam Aadmi Party has secured only two seats, while Maharashtrawadi Gomantak has two and Goa Forward Party has one.