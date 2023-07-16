With Delhi Ordinance As Fulcrum, AAP-Congress Make Peace

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it has decided to attend the Opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. Arvind Kejriwal's party made the decision after Congress leader KC Venugopal said the Congress is going to fight against the Delhi ordinance. The AAP had pegged its support to an Opposition alliance involving the Congress on the grand old party's support to its fight against the Delhi ordinance.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, following the political affairs committee meeting of the party on Sunday said, “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal will take part in the meeting of like-minded parties in Bengaluru on July 17-18.”

“Congress party today made its stand clear and said that it will oppose the Delhi ordinance," he added.

The AAP's political affairs committee (PAC) met at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house to take a call on whether or not to attend the opposition parties' gathering in Bengaluru.

Chadha also praised the Congress' decision to oppose the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi in Parliament following the PAC meeting.

“A meeting of the political affairs committee, the highest committee of the party, was held, in which every aspect was discussed in detail. And after the meeting is over, I would like to clearly state that the Delhi Ordinance, which we call the Black Ordinance, is clearly an anti-national law,” Chadha added.

“Every person and political party who is a well wisher of this country will stand against this Delhi Ordinance and will do everything possible to defeat this bill,” the AAP MP stated.

The AAP had previously stated that it would only attend the Bengaluru gathering if the Congress agreed to assist it in its opposition of the Delhi ordinance in Parliament.

Following the PAC discussions, Chadha said the AAP, led by Kejriwal, will take part in the opposition gathering in Bengaluru, starting with a dinner on Monday.

The political affairs committee (PAC), headed by National Convener Arving Kejriwal, is the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) top decision-making body.

More than a dozen opposition groups will meet again at this time to discuss a common plan to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The opposition parties made the decision to oppose the BJP collectively in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections during their first meeting in Patna.

The PAC meeting takes place just after the Congress declared its opposition to any measure introduced in Parliament that would alter the Centre's legislation on administrative services in Delhi.

K C Venugopal, the general secretary of the Congress, said the party's position is clear: it would reject any attempt by the central government to interfere in states with governors which are ruled by opposition, and it has vowed to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament if a bill is brought up.

"We took the decision yesterday. We are not going to support any attempt to sabotage the federal system of the country and to intervene in the state matters through governors. We are not going to support the Delhi ordinance," he told PTI.