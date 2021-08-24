The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated on Monday, August 23, that they will run for all of the seats in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections in December. While speaking to the media at the party headquarters, senior party leader and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh, as well as top Chandigarh leaders Prem Garg, Chander Mukhi Sharma, and Pradeep Chhabra declared that the AAP will run in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections for the first time.

They claimed that Congress had been in power in the MC for a long time and that even though Pawan Kumar Bansal was winning in the Lok Sabha, he did not pay attention to the needs of ordinary people. The leaders said that the BJP had similarly avoided interacting with Chandigarh residents. They further stated that Chandigarh will respond to Congress and BJP's corruption by voting them out of the MC.

The party hopes to become a major party in the country. Jarnail Singh claimed that corruption was endemic in every department in Chandigarh during the current BJP's mandate and that the AAP would work hard to eradicate it.

He noted, "AAP had been trying for a long time to set up its organisation in Chandigarh and now the organisation was almost complete which would be fielded." Singh stated, "Despite the BJP government at the Centre and the BJP-affiliated Lok Sabha member in Chandigarh; the Union government had neglected Chandigarh and made this beautiful city, a city full of filth."

He also said that the people of Chandigarh's long-standing aspirations had been disregarded, prompting them to demand a change of administration. "The Aam Aadmi Party is the only option available to the people of Chandigarh and this time they would bring honest people to power," he remarked.

More about Municipal Corporation Chandigarh

The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC), commonly known as the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, is the civic body that governs the city of Chandigarh, which serves as the capital of both Punjab and Haryana. The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh, India, was established in 1976 under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act within the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension to Chandigarh) Act, 1994 (Act No.45 of 1994), which went into effect on May 24, 1994, later expanded the corporation to the union territory of Chandigarh.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: @CMO-Delhi