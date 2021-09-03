Trouble mounts for Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh as sources reported on Friday that AAP is planning to move a no-confidence motion against him. In preparation, AAP has issued a whip to all its 16 MLAs to be present in the upcoming Assembly session. Congress, which is in crisis due to tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Capt Amarinder Singh, too has issued a whip to remain present throughout the session.

Opposition to bring no-confidence motion against Punjab CM

Sources stated that AAP is expected to hold a meeting with MLAs before the start of the session to chalk out a strategy. Though the special 1-day session has been called on Friday to mark the 400th birth Anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur and no other business has been listed, AAP has said that it will raise issues on the floor. While it is unclear if Akali Dal too will support the no confidence motion, Congress enjoys a comfortable majority of 80 MLAs in the 117-seat Assembly.

Harish Rawat: 'All is not well in Congress'

Earlier on Thursday, Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat said that all is not well with the Congress party in the state. The ex-Uttarakhand CM met Punjab CM Amarinder Singh at his Chandigarh residence and discussed the 5-point Congress memorandum and the 18-point promise which is to be fulfilled by his government. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was reportedly denied an audience with the party's high command after saying that he won't 'spare them' if they don't allow him to take decisions. Sidhu's advisors also recently made several pro-Pakistan statements and criticised the CM.

Sidhu takes charge

Recently, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh relented to rebel MLA Najot Singh Sidhu's demands after the Congress High Command appointed Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra. While Amarinder Singh affirmed that he will abide by High Command's decision, he was reportedly not informed of Sidhu's appointment.

Sidhu later, once again riled up the CM, demanding him to fulfill the 18 points promised by the Congress ahead of polls in February 2022. Moreover, his supporters demanded the Punjab CM's ouster, which has been quashed by the High Command. Amarinder Singh has been declared as the party's CM face for the 2022 state polls.