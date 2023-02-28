AAP To Move Delhi HC After SC Rejects Manish Sisodia’s Plea Challenging CBI Arrest

Hours after the Supreme Court rejected Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s plea against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor policy case, the two arrested ministers of Delhi – Sisodia and Satyendar Jain – submitted their resignation to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The development came after Sisodia was arrested on February 26 in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Sisodia is the second Delhi minister arrested after Jain, who has been in jail since May end 2022 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering.

After the SC refused to interfere in the case allegedly involving Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party decided to move the Delhi High Court. Responding to the top court’s decision, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “It’s not a setback. We will now move the High Court and present our side. We are sure that the court will listen to us and give the right decision.”

Explaining the party’s decision to move to the Supreme Court before moving to the High Court, Bharadwaj said, “Our minister is in jail. We will do everything to get justice. We are hopeful that the High Court will provide justice.”

AAP defends its ministers

Defending Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the two ministers are innocent. Further explaining the reason behind the acceptance of their resignation, Singh said that the Chief Minister does not want the development work in the national capital to be hampered.

“Both the ministers are innocent. But the work of Delhi should not be interrupted so Arvind Kejriwal ji has accepted the resignation. People are watching the dirty politics of BJP, they will answer in the elections,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

No relief for Sisodia

The development came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest by the CBI. Rejecting the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister's plea, the top court ruled that it will not interfere with the matter and asked his legal counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi to approach the Delhi High Court.

Delivering the apex court’s decision, Justice Narasimha said, “Just because the arrest happened in the national capital, it doesn't mean that you will approach the Supreme Court right away.”

During the hearing, Singhvi, representing Sisodia, said that the CBI has not recovered any cash from his client and questioned his arrest. He also said that the arrest is unjustified since there is no risk of Sisodia leaving the country. He further argued that Sisodia’s arrest is invalid as he was cooperating in the investigation.