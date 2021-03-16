AAP To Protest At Jantar Mantar Against Proposed NCT Bill; All Delhi Ministers To Be There

Senior Aam Admi Party leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday confirmed that the party will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on March 17, against the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. All the cabinet ministers will join this protest against the Bill that was tabled by the government in the Lok Sabha.



The Centre through this Bill aims to authorise the Lieutenant Governor of New Delhi, so the latter can take decisions equivalent to the Delhi government. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal however has been against the bill, saying the BJP has taken it to gain control over New Delhi.

Kejriwal on Monday had said "After being rejected by ppl of Del (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected govt through a Bill in LS today. Bill is contrary to the Constitution Bench judgment. We strongly condemn BJP’s unconstitutional and anti-democracy to move (sic)."

As per the NCT bill, the 'Government' (of Delhi) as referred to in any law made by the assembly shall mean L-G, and the L-G's opinion must be sought before taking any decision, including by the Council of ministers. The L-G may also specify the matters on which his opinion is sought, while the assembly can no longer inquire into administrative decisions.

AAP: Passing the bill will be an act of murdering democracy

The BJP-led Central government proposes amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. It is being said that if the Bill is passed, the Lieutenant Governor of New Delhi will hold more power than the ruling state government. AAP meanwhile has slammed the Centre for allegedly forcing itself into the matters of the Delhi government. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had stated that "The Bill extends all power to the Centre-appointed L-G" while AAP members said the passing of this Bill will be "murder of constitutional democracy."