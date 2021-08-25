AAP To Stage 'Matka Phodo' Protest Across UP Seeking Action Into Jal Jeevan Mission 'scam'

In a big development, AAP will stage 'Matka Phodo' protests across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday seeking action into an alleged scam running into thousands of crores. Flagging purported corruption in the implementation of Rs.1.20 lakh crore Jal Jeevan Mission in UP, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed on August 8 that UP Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh gave the contract of supplying pipes to a company that has been allegedly blacklisted by eight state governments. The AAP parliamentarian also accused the Minister of awarding the tender at an inflated rate of 40% more than the original quotation.

Despite being slapped by a defamation notice, he had refused to back down from his stance and gave the Yogi Adityanath-led government time till August 24 to take action. Because this deadline has elapsed, AAP shall demonstrate in all districts of the state on the instructions of Sanjay Singh. As a part of the protest, the workers of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will open pitchers and rake up the corruption charge.

UP Minister & Sanjay Singh trade charges

In the defamation notice sent on August 11, the senior BJP leader Mahendra Singh rubbished these corruption allegations, stressing that Sanjay Singh had not provided any evidence to back his claim. "The disparaging remarks made by you publicly against my client have and will lower the dignity of my client and damage my client's reputation in the eyes of the public. That your deliberate actions of making false and malicious allegations against my client in public clearly reveal your ulterior motive for demeaning and slandering the image of my client Dr. Mahendra Singh", his legal counsel stated in the defamation notice.

Addressing the specific allegation, the defamation notice further mentioned that it was impossible for the UP Minister to indulge in corruption worth Rs.30,000 crore when only Rs.3,000 crore have been paid as a part of the scheme. Furthermore, Mahendra Singh affirmed that no tender had been issued for pipe supply thereby negating the "inflated rate" charge. Thereafter, Mahendra Singh called upon the AAP leader to withdraw his comments and apologise for the same barring which he will sue him for defamation in court.